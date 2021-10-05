After Michael Jordan, LeBron James is the biggest name that Nike has on its roster so it only makes sense that the NBA legend gets his own building at Nike headquarters.

Recently Nike opened their doors to the LeBron James Innovation Center which is dedicated to understanding the “unique needs and opportunities, contextualize challenges, and generate breakthroughs across the spectrum of play and movement in a variety of environments.”

Housing a Nike Sports Research Lab on one of it’s floors, the NSRL boasts 84,000 square feet for sports research along with the world’s largest motion-capture installation (400 cameras), 97 force plates, and body-mapping equipment amongst many other things to help turn today’s athletes into tomorrow’s household names.

“In the innovation space, we take information from the NSRL, and we are able to look at different ways to solve an athlete’s problem. It gets extremely interesting,” says Janett Nichol, VP of Apparel Innovation. “In a conventional way of building a product, we would just go straight to a material, get a pattern, sew it, and then that would be it. Here, we can go to anything from biology or chemistry to pushing the limits of a machine to create a very different experience with material.” That’s next level sports science right there. Now if they can only figure out how to properly filter sneaker bots out of their SNKRS app. Check out the LeBron James Innovation Center website and let us know your thoughts on Nike’s latest innovative project.

Nike Opens The LeBron James Innovation Center was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: