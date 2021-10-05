J. Prince Reveals Drake & Kanye West Are Helping Him with Petition to Free Larry Hoover

J. Prince is working on efforts to free infamous Gangsters Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover and is tapping A-listers like Drake and Kanye West for help.

On Saturday (Oct 2), the Rap-A-Lot founder, Drake, and Kanye West have teamed up with a plan to finally get the 70-year-old released from prison.

“IF YOU FAIL TO PLAN YOU PLAN TO FAIL,” J. Prince wrote. “Good plans in the making to free our brother Larry Hoover with the support of @champagnepapi and @kanyewest #TheArtandScienceOfRespect. To be continued.”

Larry Hoover has been in prison since 1973 when he was convicted of killing a then 19-year-old drug dealer named William “Pooky” Young.

While serving his sentence, Hoover was slapped with additional charges of conspiracy, extortion, and money laundering in 1995 following a 17-year undercover investigation into his criminal enterprise; leading to his arrest at the Dixon Correctional Center by federal agents before being moved to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to stand trial.

In 1997, Hoover was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to six life sentences, which many deemed controversial. He’s currently serving his sentence at the United States Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado.

The fight to free Hoover isn’t new for Kanye West, the Chicago-bred rapper has been fighting for Larry Hoover’s freedom since 2018 when he met with former President Donald Trump to ask for clemency.

“There’s infinite amounts of the universe and there’s an alternate universe,” Ye said at the time. “So it’s very important for me to get Hoover out because in an alternate universe, I am him and I have to go and get him free. Because he was doing positive inside Chicago just like I’m moving back to Chicago, and it’s not just about, you know, getting on stage and being an entertainer and having a monolithic voice that’s forced to be a specific part.”

Back in September, Yeezy also showed Hoover love, by featuring him on his highly anticipated 10th studio album, Donda; where a younger Hoover is heard outlining the cracks in America’s criminal justice system and the impact of his father’s incarceration on his family on the tracks “Jesus Lord” and “Jesus Lord, Pt. 2.”

J. Prince Reveals Drake & Kanye West Are Helping Him with Petition to Free Larry Hoover was originally published on hiphopwired.com

