Meek Mill’s latest album Expensive Pain might not have hit with the impact of a Donda or a Certified Lover Boy, but fans definitely tuned in and were satisfied with the Philadelphia native’s fifth studio project.

After dropping two quick visuals in support of the album, Meek comes through with a clip for the title cut “Expensive Pain” which is similar to his last two joints as it’s a collage of his life in the studio, out on the road, and in expensive transportation. In other words, he’s living his best life.

Back in Brooklyn Young M.A gets up close and personal with it and for her visual to “Crime Poetry” stands alone with nothing but a spotlight and red bandanas to show y’all she bout it, bout it like that.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from EST Gee, Hell Rell, and more.

MEEK MILL – “EXPENSIVE PAIN”

YOUNG M.A – “CRIME POETRY”

EST GEE – “MAKE IT EVEN”

HELL RELL – “REALEST SH*T I EVER WROTE”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “24 HOURS FREESTYLE”

RIKO BLIZZY – “DRILL SPILL SPLASH”

KENTHEMAN – “ROSE GOLD STRIPPER POLE”

Meek Mill “Expensive Pain,” Young M.A “Crime Poetry” & More | Daily Visuals 10.5.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

