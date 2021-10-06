Yara Shahidi Announced As Dell XPS’s Newest Brand Ambassador, Wants To Help “Expand Your Youniverse”

Yara Shahidi and Dell XPS are joining forces for a new campaign.

Wednesday (Oct.6), Dell XPS announced that Grown-ish and Black-ish star Yara Shahidi is partnering with the company to become its newest brand ambassador. As part of the partnership, Shahidi be the face of the new creative campaign “Expand Your Youniverse,” which also features Indigenous model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse and Muslim twin sisters and rap duo Aint Afraid.

Per a press release, Dell XPS says that both it and Shahidi are “grounded by a shared mission to inspire the next generation of change agents through the use of technology.”

Shahidi’s partnership with the computer company will not only see her bring her “passion for representation of diverse, young leaders to this new role but will also “help drive awareness around the importance of digital inclusion, advise on inclusive creative campaigns and curate forthcoming collaborations.”

In an Instagram post announcing her partnership with Dell, the actress wrote, “I’m committed to using my platform to support my change-making peers expand their #YOUniverse with tech.”

Dell XPS also announced itself, and Shahidi has also officially partnered with Ghetto Film School (GFS), “an award-winning nonprofit founded to educate, develop and celebrate the next generation storytellers to collaborate on upcoming programming and student experiences.”

