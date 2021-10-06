The Game & Blaneoh “Different Flows,” Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta ft. Yo Gotti “New Chain” & More | Daily Visuals 10.6.21

It feels like it’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard The Game spit anything on a record, but the man hasn’t hung his mic up just yet and links up with an up and coming crooner for his latest drop.

Linking up with Blaneoh for the visuals to “Different Flows,” Chuck Taylor kicks it with newcomer out in the West Coast to take in some of that desert sun before politicking at a nice mansion during the night. Lowkey surprised there weren’t any models invited to the evening soiree, but they probably heard “Wouldn’t Get Far” and felt a ways or something.

Moneybagg Yo meanwhile takes to the sands with Blac Youngsta and Yo Gotti to enjoy some down time and blue waters for their clip to “New Chain.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Philthy Rich, Dax featuring Nasty C, and more.

THE GAME & BLANEOH – “DIFFERENT FLOWS”

MONEYBAGG YO & BLAC YOUNGSTA FT. YO GOTTI – “NEW CHAIN”

PHILTHY RICH – “SOLIDIFIED”

RUSTE JUXX & NOHOKAI – “DARK CLOUDS”

DAX FT. NASTY C – “40 DAYS 40 NIGHTS”

LAKEYAH FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “CHECK”

ROY WOODS – “GIRLS WANT GIRLS”

TOIAN – “DRIVING ME CRAZY”

