Touch the Sky: Kanye West Flies Economy and Fans Share Experience

Kanye West may be a billionaire, but that’s not keeping him from catching flights with the working class.

Earlier this week, Kanye West was recently captured taking a flight from Los Angeles’ LAX airport as a number of fans revealed that they were flying commercial with the DONDA rapper.

Yeezy was spotted without his usual obscuring mask and was happy to take photos with fans that asked.

Collaborator, Goody Grace, took to social media to share a photo of ‘Ye, saying:

“‘Ye told me he been traveling solo commercial on some normal sh*t I thought he was capping.”

Chiming in on the rare sighting, other fans in the airport also shared that the Jeen-Yuhs creator spent his time simply waiting to board while enjoying a coffee adding where exactly he was sitting while sharing their dismay.

The news of Kanye’s commercial flight came one day before reports hit that he and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian-West are “working on it” after the two were spotted in Los Angeles at Nobu amid months of speculation around their current relationship status.

But It’s not just flights and feelings, Ye is also making history–again, this time it’s by opening Donda Academy prep school in California to help build a basketball program strong enough to rival Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon.

According to reports, the up-and-coming academy has quickly moved toward that goal after securing a partnership with Adidas and landing five-star prospects Jalen Hooks, Robert Dillingham, and Jakhi Howard despite the team not having a coach yet.

“It’s just one of those things you can’t pass up,” Hooks told the Indianapolis Star. “It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level.”

Hooks, Dillingham, and Howard are far from the only high-profile recruits West hopes to lure. Taking to social media, West reportedly followed and direct messaged two top recruits on Instagram to try and get them to Donda Academy.

“It’s crazy that he reached out,” one player told Yahoo Sports. “But he’s building a good team with players that I want to play with and it’s out in L.A. in a good market so it’s something me and my family have to think about.”

Hooks and his future Donda Academy teammates could have a strong opportunity to reach their potential by playing against the area’s best. According to Yahoo Sports, Donda Academy and Sierra Canyon — home of LeBron James‘ son, Bronny James — are discussing a potential Staples Center meeting in February.

Touch the Sky: Kanye West Flies Economy and Fans Share Experience was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: