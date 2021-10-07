First Trailer For ‘Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccon City’ Shows How Much This Film Honors The Iconic Video Games

Those first look photos didn’t do the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot any justice because the new trailer is L I T.

In August, Sony Pictures Entertainment gave us some rather uninspiring first look photos from Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City. The film will help jumpstart the mediocre but still entertaining movie franchise based on Capcom’s iconic survival horror video games.

Thursday (Oct.7) to help kick off New York Comic-Con, the first trailer has arrived, and based on what we have seen from it, unlike the other films, this one sticks to the material from the game. There are even some iconic moments from the Resident Evil video games that fans will immediately notice and favorite locations like Spencer Mansion from the first game and the RPD station from Resident Evil 2.

Official Synopsis:

Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan, and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Barring any delays, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City arrives in theaters on November 24. We don’t know if this game will fall victim to the dreaded video game curse only a few movies were able to beat, but it damn sure does look like it has the potential to do so.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City stars Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy) with Donal Logue (Brian Irons), and Neal McDonough (Dr. William Birkin).

You can check out the trailer below.

