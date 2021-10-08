HHW Gaming: Xbox Is Celebrating 20 Years of Play In Style, Announces New adidas Sneakers & More

Can you believe it? It’s been 20 years since the arrival of the big black box, aka the Xbox, arrived in homes and changed the gaming landscape. Microsoft announced it is dropping a new pair of adidas kicks, wearable swag, and gaming accessories to celebrate.

Thursday (Oct.6), Xbox announced its new global partnership with adidas. To kick things off, the company is dropping its first-ever console-inspired kicks in honor of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. adidas will be releasing a version of its Forum Tech silhouette dubbed the “Xbox 20th Forum Tech,” which draws inspiration from the original Xbox console for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001.

The sneakers feature translucent green details, a direct homage to the neon green coloring that has become synonymous with the console since its release back in 2001.

Other detailing includes “Xbox Seattle WA 2001” written on the sneaker highlighting the birthplace of the console, along with the original Xbox logo living on the sneaker’s tongue.

“This is just the beginning of our partnership with adidas, and over the next few months, we’ll continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year,” James Monosmith, a marketing manager at Xbox said.

To match your Xbox kicks, Microsoft also announced some gear that will perfectly complement your new adidas sneakers, plus some other merch as well, which can all be found by heading here.

Xbox also announced two new gaming accessories that will allow you to celebrate the Xbox’s 20th anniversary while playing your favorite games on Xbox Series X. Microsoft revealed it’s dropping a new translucent Xbox Wireless controller to mark the special occasion. The controller is see-through, allowing players to see the inner workings of the Xbox’s latest controller and features an Xbox button with the first green Xbox logo. The number 20 sits right next to the right thumbstick.

Source: Microsoft / Xbox Celebrates 20 Years of PlayPlayers can also get a pair of the exceptional Xbox Stereo Headset that also features a translucent black body with silver internals, so you can see what brings this headset to life.

Both peripherals will launch on November 15 and are available for pre-order now. Both the controller and the headset cost $69.99 each.

Xbox has also partnered with Razer for a limited edition Universal Quick Charging Stand. The stand promises to get back in the game by charging your controllers in under 3 hours and “is designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short-circuiting.” For more information on when you can get your hands on one, head over to Razer’s website.

Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for news about Xbox leading up to its big day on November 15.

