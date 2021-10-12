Tyga Allegedly Put Hands On His Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, She Has Receipts

Tyga could find himself in some serious legal trouble if these allegations are true.

TMZ reports Tyga has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson. The celebrity gossip site first said that Tyga and Swanson “got into it” after she showed up at his house screaming in the middle of the night, eventually leading to her accusing him of domestic violence.

Per TMZ:

According to a source very close to the rapper … his ex-GF, Camaryn Swanson, came over to his home around 3 AM after he told her not to, and she was at his front door, shouting at the top of her lungs.

We're told Tyga and other family members in his home felt Camaryn appeared to be under the influence. Still, he still let her inside to talk, and the yelling continued. Our law enforcement sources say Camaryn claims Tyga put his hands on her during the argument. Afterward, her mother came to pick her up, and then Camaryn called cops to report the alleged incident. TMZ reports that law enforcement noticed "visible marks" on Swanson and filed a report for felony domestic violence. When police showed up at Tyga's home on Monday (Oct.11), he refused to speak with them, informing them that "he will go to the LAPD Tuesday morning to tell his side of the story." Since this story first developed, Swanson shared videos of the alleged injuries she suffered at the hands of Tyga and said she is "standing up for herself." She also disputed the claim that she showed up at Tyga's home uninvited, sharing text messages that show Tyga sent a car to pick her up at 3 AM. It's not looking good for Mr. Rack City. — Photo: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

