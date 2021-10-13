Boosie Badazz and the controversy that seems to follow him has become such a familiar trope that many expect it to happen each time he pops out. The Louisiana rapper spent a night in jail this week in connection to an onstage brawl that broke out during a concert in Atlanta earlier this month.

As reported by TMZ, Boosie Badazz took the stage at the “Legends of the Streetz” concert on October 1 when someone descended from the DJ booth and began swinging on an unknown man, prompting Boosie to jump before he was guided away by security. Later, it was stated that Boosie and his crew rushed the stage and began damaging equipment according to a police report.

On the bill at the concert were 2Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy, and Gucci Mane, although it isn’t known if the other artists were able to take the stage since the show was halted by the promoters after the fight took place.

Boosie faces charges of criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass. A court date is forthcoming.

—

Photo: Getty

Boosie Badazz Locked Up Over “Legendz Of The Streetz” Concert Brawl was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: