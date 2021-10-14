Any scent of Jon Gruden is being scrubbed away, even virtually.

The fallout continues after emails exposed racist, misogynistic, and homophobic comments former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden made over the years. In a tweet on Wednesday (Oct.13), EA Sports confirmed that it would be removing the embattled coach from its Madden NFL 22 video game.

The iconic video game developer announced in a statement Gruden will be swapped out on the virtual sideline with a “generic character,” and gamers can expect to see this change when the next title update rolls out in the “coming weeks.”

Per EA:

“EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity. Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden’s resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.”

This news also comes after the Tampa Bay Buccanneers removed Gruden from the team’s Ring of Honor. Grunden coached the team from 2002-08 and led the Bucs to its first Super Bowl Championship in 2002.

Gruden’s descent into obscurity was swift after he stepped down in disgrace as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following the New York Times bombshell report that put his heada**ery on full display.

His presence in Madden NFL 22 surely will not be missed by gamers.

—

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty

HHW Gaming: EA Sports Announces It Will Remove Jon Gruden From ‘Madden NFL 22’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: