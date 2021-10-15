As Batman fans eagerly await Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s iteration of the Dark Knight in The Batman, the director has been teasing his upcoming film and fans are going crazy on social media.

After dropping a soundbite featuring Pattinson’s voice as the Dark Knight, Reeves decided to share a photo on Twitter which shows us what Gotham City will be looking like at the break of dawn. In the post we see Batman overlooking the city he protects which lowkey looks just like Christopher Nolan’s version of Gotham.

In the post Reeves wrote “Good Morning, from Gotham City…Can’t wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday…#TheBatman #Trailer Shot.”

Fans cannot wait for the next trailer to The Batman which is set to premiere at DC Fandome on Saturday at 10AM PT. You know heads are going to lose it.

As for the voice that’s got the internet going nuts, peep it below and hear The Batman let everyone know that the Bat Signal is “not just a signal. It’s a warning.”

While many feel that Christian Bale’s Batman was top notch, the voice annoyed many fans to no end, so Pattinson’s gruffy way of speaking was more than welcomed by Batman aficionados across the internet.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is set to drop on March 22, 2022.

‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Teases New Upcoming Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: