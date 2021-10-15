Wale’s been keeping a low profile as of late, but having done a guest feature here and there, the DC rapper returns with some Southern vibes to get things turnt and tipsy up in the party.

Linking up with Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream for the clip to “Down South,” Wale turns a Texas parking lot into the place to be with countless cars providing the club lights and twerking talented women providing everything else. Where’s our invite though?

Jumping into a time machine to get our mac on, Earth, Wind & Fire return with some new work (deadass), and come through with some Lucky Daye assisted visuals to “You Want My Love” where they turn an small club into a place to express your love with a sensual atmosphere as only they can provide. Welcome back, OG’s.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, and more.

WALE FT. YELLA BEEZY & MAXO KREAM – “DOWN SOUTH”

EARTH, WIND & FIRE FT. LUCKY DAYE – “YOU WANT MY LOVE”

LIL DURK – “PISSED ME OFF”

MONEYBAGG YO – “IN HER VOICE”

42 DUGG FT. LIL DURK – “FREE RIC”

MAXO KREAM – “GREENER KNOTS”

Wale ft. Yela Beezy & Maxo Kream “Down South,” Earth, Wind & Fire ft. Lucky Daye “You Want My Love” & More | Daily Visuals 10.15.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: