Bow Wow seems to have gotten fed up with his role on the current Millennium Tour alongside Omarion, Soulja Boy, and Pretty Ricky amongst other music stars from yesteryear.

Early Saturday morning Bow Wow took to Twitter to air our his frustrations saying “Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and y’all know it!” The tweet followed a performance in Greensboro, North Carolina, but Bow Wow didn’t explain exactly what transpired that led to him tweeting this out.

He followed up saying “This might by my last show! I’ve had enough.” Continuing to take cats to task, BW called out his fellow artists saying there’s “Too much bitching and complaining on this tour!” before stating his was killing his sets, which might be the source of the hate he’s been getting backstage from his peers.

Ultimately he explained that he wasn’t feeling getting a measly 15 minutes of stage time as he felt the people came primarily to see him on the tour.

Many of his fans took to Twitter to support and second his sentiment saying he’s the reason they got tickets to the show. He even got into a quick social media squabble with Spectacular and had the internet cracking up at the roasting.

Before taking the stage in Atlanta, Bow took to his IG Live to proclaim himself the best performer on the tour saying “Who the best performer on the Millennium Tour? Y’all say L.A. Y’all saw Detroit. Y’all saw Baltimore. Who? Me. This facts.”

Things have since calmed down as Bow took to Twitter to let everyone know he spoke to Omarion and things seems to have gotten back on the up and up saying “Just got off the phone w O. Tonight gone be one for the ages.”

Well, that’s good to know. While we don’t know if all the issues have been resolved, Bow Wow’s still on the tour with more than 20 tour dates to go. But don’t be surprised if he returns with threats of pulling out sometime in the coming days or weeks.

You Care: Bow Wow Threatens To Leave The Millennium Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: