Estate Of MF DOOM Announces Halloween Tribute & Fundraiser Event

The loss of MF DOOM sent ripples across the vast Hip-Hop ecosystem and his massive influence on rappers and producers both seasoned and on the rise has been well established. On Halloween of this year, the estate of the late, great lyricist will host a tribute and fundraising event that will benefit the family and legacy of the Supervillain.

On October 31, City Station will host the DOOMSDAY event, which is also the anniversary of the artist born Daniel Dumile’s passing. The event will be held in San Francisco’s Mission District neighborhood and will feature over 30 artists sharing their works that were inspired by MF DOOM. There will also be plenty of tunes to enjoy as DJs Abby Imperial, Cutso, Jerry Nice, and King Most will provide the sounds.

Much of the world learned of DOOM’s passing after his wife announced the news on December 31 of last year. Since his passing, several rappers, including the likes of Yasiin Bey and Lupe Fiasco, offered up a bevy of tributes. DOOM’s hazy production style and dense lyrical displays are the hallmarks of his ability, and his imprint can be seen in a host of young and upcoming artists from around the world.

Half of the proceeds of the DOOMSDAY event will go towards the rapper’s estate, as it should. We should also note that fans who wish to purchase memorabilia that will actually benefit DOOM’s family and loved ones, please visit the Gas Drawls website to get your hands on the goods.

