‘Black Panther 2’ Release Date Pushed Back, More Marvel Flicks Delayed

Sorry Marvel fans, but everyone’s going to have to wait a bit longer for some of the MCU’s most highly anticipated sequels in 2022.

Variety is reporting that a swath of Disney films will see their release dates pushed back a couple of months due to production related difficulties. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been moved from July 8 to November 11, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness from March 25 to May 6, and Thor: Love and Thunder from May 6 to July 8.

This is a big blow to fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting to get their Marvel fix come next year, but Disney’s been experiencing some problems with production.

“The scheduling overhaul is related to production and not box office returns, according to sources at Disney. The next “Black Panther” entry, for one, is still filming in Atlanta. Since Marvel has become an interconnected and meticulously planned universe — which spans dozens of film and several new television series — any production delay causes a domino effect on the rest of the franchise. “

But it isn’t just Marvel movies that are affected as Indiana Jones 5 has been pushed back almost an entire year going from July 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023. That was mostly due to Harrison Ford suffering a shoulder injury while filming. Y’all know a 79-year-old is gonna take hella long to heal from something like that. No shots. Just sayin.’

Still, Marvel’s slate remains the most affected given the amount of projects they have in the works.

“Four untitled 2023 movies from Marvel, 20th Century and Disney’s live-action division, have been removed from the calendar, while one untitled Marvel movie has relocated from Nov. 10 to Nov. 3, 2023.”

Well, at least Spider-Man: No Way Home is still scheduled for this December. Fingers crossed it remains that way.

