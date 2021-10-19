With adidas’ recent sale of Reebok to the Authentic Brands Group, y’all should’ve known that some steps would be taken to make new Reebok product both appealing to a new audience while keeping its classic swag.

Looking to accomplish both feats in one sneaker, adidas and Reebok have come together to create the brand new “Damenosis” which mashes together the classic Reebok “Shaqnosis” silhouette with adidas’ “Dame 7 EXTPLY. The new remixed “Damenosis” sneaker will debut in a red and black colorway while baring the OG “Shaqnosis” design that had the hood hypnotized in the late 90’s.

In an interview with Damian Lillard, Shaquille recalled how many felt that big men in the NBA couldn’t move sneakers like Mike (no one could), but the “Shaqnosis” was a hit and became a classic as the years went by.

“I came in the era where the statement was made that big guys can’t sell shoes so when Reebok gave me my first opportunity, I just wanted to represent for the big guys, plus I always saw myself as a guard in a big man’s body.”

Check out Shaq and Dame chop it up below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair of the “Damenosis” which drops today (Oct. 19) in participating sneaker spots and at Reebok.com and adidas.com.

Shaq & Dame Dolla Get Reebok & adidas To Create The “Damenosis” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

