Cardi B Shuts Down Trolls Over Upcoming Court Case

One thing Cardi B doesn’t do, is play when it comes to her family—a lesson a troll had to find out the hard way.

Earlier this week while on social media, the “Up” artist took a moment to address critics who had something to say, utilizing the tongue-out emoji before adding that some people “wanna see a bad b—ch do bad.”

From one to back down from trolls, Bardi continued to respond to comments referencing her “going to prison,” this time if she does go to prison, she’s “adding a few Ms” before seemingly throwing shade at Nicki Minaj’s husband by noting to trolls that

“Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms,” she told one Twitter user. And to another who questioned Offset’s parenting in connection with this hypothetical scenario, Cardi noted the entire basis of the attempted own was senseless.her husband, Offset, is “allowed” around their kids.

“My man is allow to be with his kids so what’s your point?” she asked.

After seeing the exchange, a fan jumped in to defend Cardi, suggesting that detractors leave children out of comments of their comments, prompting Cardi to agree.

“Exactly!” Cardi said. “I be chillin I don’t know why people think is sweet to play wit my kids.”

The online exchange came one day before Cardi flexed her star appeal by landing a new friend in You star, Penn Badgely.

The “Wild Side” rapper and Netflix star recently started interacting on Twitter after Cardi saw a video in which Penn praised her social media profiles, saying that she has “an authentic relationship” with these platforms.

“To me, it’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics,” Penn Bartley said. “I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that’s why people like her so much.”

Cardi then proved his point when she commented on the clip, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

Of course, Penn saw her response and was left speechless. He literally could only say, “I—”, before showing his love for Bardi by switching his profile avatar to that of Cardi rocking blue hair.

In exchange for the gesture, Cardi responded with a viral clip before updating her own avatar to that of Badgely.

Cardi B Shuts Down Trolls Over Upcoming Court Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

