A$AP Ferg Signs With ROC Nation

For a minute now A$AP Ferg has been expanding his brand and making some power moves outside of the rap game, but his latest venture is sure to propel him to the next level as he’s linking up with Jigga to get his career booming in the coming years.

According to Variety the A$AP Mob representative has just inked a management deal with Jay-Z’s ROC Nation and already the “Plain Jane” rapper is about to reap the benefits as he’s slated to drop a new single next week produced by none other than The Neptunes. No, not just Pharrell, but Pharrell AND Chad Hugo together. That’s pretty f-ing big for any artist.

“It has always been a dream to work with Jay-Z,” Ferg says. “For decades I have looked up to the moves he’s made with his diverse range of business ventures but especially with companies like Roc-A-Fella and Roc Nation. His ability to build brands and create teams alongside leaders like Jay Brown is unmatched, and it feels good to be officially a part of the family.”

Real talk, most artists who grew up in New York during the 90’s and 00’s at least once in their life dreamt of being a part of anything Jay-Z was involved in. Hova’s the gawd.

Though Ferg is still very much a part of Harlem’s A$AP Mob, he’ll be dropping the “A$AP” moniker while working outside of the group and be going simply by Ferg whenever grinding on the solo tip. Outside of dropping music, Ferg’s been collaborating with the likes of Snapple, Adidas, Hennessy and even Tiffany & Co. becoming the brand’s first male rapper spokesman.

Not bad for the young rapper/entrepreneur. Props to Ferg for making so many moves in his young career. We can’t wait to see what he and the Neptunes got in store for us come next week.

