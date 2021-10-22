Einar, one of the most popular young rappers in Sweden, was shot and killed on Thursday (October 21) in what authorities allege was a gang-related attack. Einar, birth name Nils Gronberg, was murdered in Stockholm and police are still on the lookout for the suspects.

In a report from CNN, it was revealed that Einar was apparently the target of rival rappers last year after he was abducted and physically assaulted. Fears of rising gang violence in the European Union country have raised concerns among citizens, and the nation’s prime minister addressed the killing in a statement.

“A young life has been extinguished, and I understand that he meant a lot to many young people. It is tragic,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said to TT, Sweden’s national news agency.

Rapping since 16, Einar has amassed quite a following and gained a number of awards by way of his musical talents. According to connected reports, Einar was slated to testify in a trial connected to the kidnapping and assault just a week from now.

Rapper Yasin Byn was slapped with prison time for his role in the kidnapping along with several others.

Nils “Einar” Gronberg was 19 years old.

—

Photo: Getty

Swedish Rapper Einar Killed In Alleged Gang-Related Attack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: