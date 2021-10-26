This Friday (Oct. 29), we’re finally going to be going back to the cowboy era for the first time since Django set the Candyland plantation ablaze when The Harder They Fall hits movie theaters, and to get us even more amped for the film, Roc Nation gave us a sneak peak of a cut that’s going to be exclusive to the film’s soundtrack.

Titled “King Kong Riddim,” the cut features three of Hip-Hop’s hardest rappers in Jay-Z, Jadakiss, and Conway The Machine and features Backroad Gee and in the snippet we can hear Jada and Jay drop the kind of bars you’d expect to hear from them during their block-huggin’ days. With Kiss rapping about being “wild boys/King Kong of the cowboys/you see the blood shed after you hear the the loud noise,” and Jay spitting about Brooklyn being a zoo with heads walking around with “banana clips,” y’all know this one is gonna be for the heads.

Unfortunately we didn’t get any bars from Conway The Machine but fans know that man does not disappoint and if he’s on a track with Kiss and Hov, y’all know he’s going to bring the heat of three summers on it. We can’t wait to hear this joint in it’s entirety. Hopefully a video drops with it.

Check out the snippet below and let us know if you’ll be checking out The Harder They Fall and giving it’s soundtrack a listen.

Jay-Z, Jadakiss & Conway The Machine Tease “King Kong Riddim” Collab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

