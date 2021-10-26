Future Gift W(R)aps In New Samsung’s New Holiday Campaign Commercials

Samsung enlisted the help of Future for its latest holiday campaign.

Tuesday (Oct.26), Samsung announced its new holiday campaign featuring the “March Madness” crafter. Future lends his w(rapping) skills to suggest great gift ideas in the new ad, primarily Samsung’s newest foldable smartphone, the stylish Galaxy Z Flip3, and exceptional Galaxy Buds2.

Latin Grammy Nominee Paloma Mami is a part of the new campaign that will see the artists “putting their epic lyricism on anthems for Samsung’s latest smartphones, wearables, tablets, and audio products.”

Samsung also announced that it’s jumping ahead of Black Friday by dropping some holiday deals that shoppers can take advantage of right now. You can save 10% on a Galaxy Book Pro 360 and 32″ M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor bundle starting today. You can check out other early Black Friday deals on select Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs, Customizable Bezel with The Frame TV, and projectors by heading here.

It looks like Samsung is onto something here by teaming up with the toxic king to help spread some holiday cheer and find a gift for bae or baes if you’re a devout follower of Future.

You can peep his other Samsung ad below.

Photo: Samsung / Samsung Holiday Campaign

