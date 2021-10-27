Virgil Abloh Gives The Air Force 1 Mid The Off-White Treatment

Is it us or does it seem like Virgil Abloh likes a challenge when remixing his Nike collaborations?

After taking arguably the least popular Jordan model in the Air Jordan II to give it the Off-White makeover, Virgil is now setting his eyes on another often overlooked Nike silhouette whose popularity he’ll try to resurrect. Highsnobiety just gave sneakerheads a sneak peak Virgil’s latest remix project in the Nike Air Force 1 Mids, and well, how ’bout them Knicks?

Hardly recognizable at first glance, the Off-White Air Force 1 Mid’s are covered in fabric that render the sneaker unrecognizable with the criss-cross lacing that’s become his calling card of sorts, and track spikes on the soles that he’s used on previous models.

Yeah, we don’t know about these. Just sayin.’

While we’re sure hypebeasts will no doubt have their sneakerbots ready to pounce on release day, everyday sneakerheads might not have a problem taking an “L” or even (gasp!) pass on these like your favorite point guard. We get that the man thinks outside the box and creates art with each and every release, but we Lowkey miss the simple vibrant colors, detailed deconstructions, and ziptags which these don’t seem to have.

Still, these should be a hard copp when they drop next Spring.

Virgil spoke on the photo “leak” on his own IG. “Off-White c/o @Nike is a studio. borderline re-search lab. The shoes are a mere by-product of trying to define a larger idea of why shoes are technically meaningful, emotional & relevant. etc. ~ ethos & OCD signed, me ®,” he wrote.

Will you be picking up a pair of the Off-White Air Force 1 Mids? Let us know in the comments section below.

