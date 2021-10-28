Benny The Butcher is without question one of the best pure spitters in Hip-Hop today and must be protected at all costs. The Black Soprano Family honcho is currently getting his health in order after having to cancel a show performance in Detroit due to an issue not related to COVID-19 according to accounts.

By way of an Instagram post shared to the Butcher’s account on Wednesday (October 27), the Buffalo, N.Y. star postponed his stop at the St. Andrew’s Hall venue in the Motor City and then shared a photo of him from a hospital bed hooked up to several devices. The harrowing image aside, it appears that Benny has been battling asthma issues for quite a while and he’s obviously on top of it as there’s an inhaler in the photo with him.

Benny The Butcher has released a number of acclaimed projects and dropped off his Pyrex Picasso album this year which has features from his Griselda cohort Conway The Machine and appearances from the B$F crew as well. Benny also connected with Harry Fraud for his The Plugs I Met 2 project earlier this year.

Prayers up to Benny The Butcher. Get well soon!

—

Photo: Getty

Get Well, Butcher: Benny The Butcher Hospitalized, Detroit Performance Postponed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: