It’s been a year and change since Netflix’s Tiger King took the world by storm and had social media ablaze with all kinds of “whodunit” theories related to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, and eventually got to the point that some “political” figures weighed in on the matter.

Now Netflix is revisiting the post-Tiger King lives of everyone involved in the dramatic docuseries and as you could’ve guessed, many just don’t know how to act with their new fame and fortune. In the trailer for Tiger King 2, we find that much has changed since we’ve last visited Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park with Carole Baskin now in the crosshairs of Joe Exotic supporters, Jeff Lowe living the life of a rap star (seriously), and Joe Exotic still rotting away in prison.

So much for that highly anticipated Donald Trump pardon.

Life for the cast involved in the breakout docuseries has been marred with all kinds of controversy and drama since it debuted on Netflix last April. and judging from the trailer to season 2 we’re going to get a better idea of just how batsh*t crazy things got behind the news reports and social media rumors we’ve read over the past few months. Heck, we might even get some answers as to what happened to Carole Baskin’s missing husband who was “dealing with some shady characters down in Costa Rica” and “liked to play with dangerous stuff.”

Looks like we’re going to be in for a helluva ride.

Check out the trailer to Tiger King 2 below and let us know if you’ll be binge-watching when it drops on November 17.

‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer Promises More Drama, Some Answers & Backwoods Balling was originally published on hiphopwired.com

