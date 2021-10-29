Big Sean No Longer Signed To Kanye’s GOOD Music Label

A year and change after Desiigner announced his departure from Kanye West’s GOOD Music record label (the man was basically begging to be let go), Big Sean has now revealed that he too isn’t a part of Yeezus’ congregation.

With the release of his latest Hit-Boy produced project What You Expect, the Detroit rapper did a Q&A with fans on Twitter last night (October 28) and dropped the bomb when he confirmed that this latest project is in fact on his own label, and not Kanye’s imprint, saying “By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg sh*t!!! I bossed up! #DONLIFE.”

The move comes a year after Sean hinted that he was ready to move on from his old record label and begin his own following the release of Detroit 2. He followed up the announcement with another tweet in which he wrote “That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal.”

Can’t be mad at that at all. The man has been signed to GOOD Music for a decade in which he released 5 albums in total going platinum three times and gold twice. In the process he garnered much respect from his rap peers and the Hip-Hop community altogether. It was only a matter of time before he decided to branch out and sit at the head of his own table.

Should be interesting to see what kind of artists he signs to his imprint and takes under his wings. Desiigner maybe? Just sayin.’

