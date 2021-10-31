Alpo Martinez, the infamous Harlem drug kingpin, was reportedly shot and killed on Saturday night, early Sunday morning (October 30).

Born Alberto Geddis Martinez, a report about the shooting doesn’t yet mention him by name but the word on the street is starting to get out.

Reported the New York Daily News:

A 55-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on a Harlem street corner early Sunday.

The victim was struck multiple times in the chest in a hail of bullets fired from a passing vehicle on W. 147th St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd. just after 3:20 a.m., cops said.

EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

According to the New York Post, the victim in the described shooting had a last known address in Maine. He was reportedly shot five times while in his 2017 Dodge Ram.

Martinez was portrayed by rapper Cam’ron in the now cult classic film Paid In Full, which brought the story of fellow kingpins Azie Faison and Rich Porter to Hollywood. Many eyebrows were raised when after being released from prison, Martinez returned to (or at least was spotted in) Harlem after admitting that he killed his friend Porter.

In the late 80’s and early 90’s, Martinez moved his enterprise to the Washington, DC area. However, after getting pinched in 1991, he reportedly turned state’s evidence, dropping dime on his own organization including Wayne ‘Silk’ Perry in exchange for a 35-year sentence after facing life in the bing.

This story is developing.

https://twitter.com/Killmoenews1/status/1454832466590568456

Infamous Drug Kingpin Alpo Martinez Reportedly Shot & Killed In Harlem was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: