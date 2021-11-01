Mariah Carey sure does love the Christmas season.

October is barely a few hours into the past and already the iconic singer has put out a Christmas themed video on her IG page to ring in the 2021 Holiday season. A little after midnight last night Mariah put out a teaser video in which she took a candy cane colored baseball bat to some pumpkins that read “IT’S NOT TIME” before her classic Christmas cut “All I Want For Christmas Is You” spun. Celebrating the incoming holiday season, the “Fantasy” singer donned a fitted Santa Clause outfit while throwing up confetti and even showed a present wrapped that read “11/5” on it.

Could Mariah have a gift for her fans for this coming Friday? A new song? A new Christmas album? Her Merry Christmas album is the third highest selling Christmas album of all-time with 5.7 million units sold, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she returned with a new installment and made bank all over again.

Check out Mariah celebrate the 2021 Christmas season below and let us know what you think she has in store for November 11th.

Mariah Carey Is Amped About Christmas 2021, Drops Teaser Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: