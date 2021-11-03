The Gap Band Founding Member Ronnie Wilson Has Died

The Gap Band found measurable success in the ’70s and ’80s on the back of the powerhouse vocals of “Uncle” Charlie Wilson and his siblings, Robert and Ronnie Wilson. Founding member Ronnie Wilson died Tuesday morning (November 2) peacefully at home with family nearby.

TMZ got exclusive details of Mr. Wilson’s passing from his wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, who shared that the music legend died while holding her hand. Wilson suffered a stroke last week and didn’t recover and the outlet adds that the musician had suffered other strokes in the past.

Mrs. Boulware-Wilson issued a brief statement in honor of her husband, which we’ll share below:

The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am. Please continue to pray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins family, while we mourn his passing.

Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!

Charlie Wilson is now the sole surviving member of The Gap Band, which took its name from the streets of Greenwood, Archer, Pine from the Greenwood district in Tulsa, Okla., the site of the Tulsa Race Riots of 1921. Robert Wilson passed away in 2010.

The band’s first album, Magicians Holiday, was released in 1974. The band went on a hitmaking run between the years of 1979 and 1985 and made a resurgence in the 1990s on the back of being sampled by a number of Hip-Hop and R&B artists, including Snoop Dogg, Tyler, The Creator, Brand Nubian, Heavy D, and many more.

Ronnie Wilson was 73.

