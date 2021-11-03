Cardi B is continuing to break ground in vibrant form, this time as the official host of the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards.

The five-time AMA winner broke the news through her Twitter account on Tuesday morning (November 2nd). “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” the 29-year-old further expressed in a statement issued by host network ABC and co-producer MRC Live & Alternative. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage.”

The “WAP” rapper will also be the fifth Black woman entertainer to host, following actress Tracee Ellis Ross (2017-18), R&B singer Ciara (2019), and actress Taraji P. Henson who took over last year.

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said the award ceremony’s executive producer Jesse Collins in the statement. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!” The American Music Awards are regarded as the world’s largest fan-voted awards show with an immense digital presence.

The awards show, which will take place in Los Angeles, will also see the rapper up for more trophies this year with nominations for Favorite Hip-Hop Song, Favorite Hip-Hop Artist as well as one for her “Up” video. The three nominations follow up a strong run for the Bronx, New York native, who has won the award for favorite Hip-Hop Song twice, being the first-ever female rapper to do so. Cardi B also thrilled audiences in 2018 when she took the stage to peform the hit track “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

The 2021 American Music Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater on November 21st, 2021 at 8 P.M. EST on ABC, with streaming available the following day on Hulu.

Cardi B Named Host Of 2021 American Music Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

