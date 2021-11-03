Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car Crash Involving Henry Ruggs

Henry Ruggs III of the Las Vegas Raiders was involved in a fatal car crash incident that killed a female passenger and her dog early morning on Nov. 2. According to the Las Vegas Metro Department, Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim’s Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames. Ruggs was drunk driving during the tragic collision. The wide receiver and his 22-year-old girlfriend Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Shortly after the shocking news flooded headlines and social media, The Raiders issued a statement via Twitter that read:

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Here’s everything we know about the unfortunate event so far.

What are the charges?

Ruggs, 22, could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in court. According to USA Today, the NFL star showed signs of impairment and will be charged with a DUI resulting in death, which “under Nevada law is a Class B felony,” the report added. He also faces an additional charge of reckless driving resulting in death, a sentence that could potentially slam him with another 6 years. There’s no option for parole in Nevada. His bail has been set to $150,000 with strict conditions, including “home confinement, electronic monitoring, no alcohol, no driving” and he must surrender his passport ESPN noted.

Ruggs was driving at 156 miles per hour prior to the crash.

The NFL baller was traveling at an alarming speed of 156 mph before his car impacted the victim who has been identified as 23-year-old Tina Tintor of Las Vegas. Prosecutors told News 8 Now that Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was at 0.161 which is two times the legal limit. Ruggs’ car impacted Tintor’s vehicle at 127 mph, according to court documents.

The Raiders have let him go

Ruggs was released by The Raiders following the news. He is now a free agent, but his involvement in the deadly crash could potentially place him on the NFL exempt list which is a protocol under their personal conduct and substance abuse policies. Ruggs joined The Raiders in 2020 as their 12th overall draft pick. He led the team with an impressive 469 receiving yards, averaging 19.5 per catch.

Ruggs lost a childhood friend to a car crash

The 22-year-old’s childhood friend, Rod Scott, died in a car accident in 2016, and Ruggs often pays tribute to him by putting up three fingers — “Scott wore No. 3 — to the sky after big plays,” ESPN added.

SEE ALSO:

Oakland’s Finest: The Meteoric Rise Of Malika Andrews

‘Colin In Black & White’ Review: DuVernay Adds Another Dimension To The Exiled Quarterback

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car Crash Involving Henry Ruggs was originally published on newsone.com