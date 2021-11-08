Another rapper has been wrapped up by the long arm of the law. Yella Beezy has been booked on sexual assault and weapons charges.

As spotted on The Dallas News the man born Markies Deandre Conway was apprehended on Thursday, November 4 in Collin County, Texas. According to the periodical the performer has been hit with some very serious charges. The Plano police department say he is accused of abandoning and or endangering a child and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Additionally he apparently had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.

This is not the first time the “Going Through Some Thangs” rapper has been pinched by the law. Back in February he was arrested for weapons when local badges found five guns in the vehicle he and his associates were in during a traffic stop. The bust put him in a bad spot as police said he is a known gang member and is not allowed to posses guns. That case is still pending. In October 2018 he was shot three times when he was driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville. The attack left him in the hospital for several days.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV1ipPMFayv/

Jail records show that a bond for $57,500.00 was posted on Friday, November 5. It is unclear if his court date has been scheduled and what he faces in terms of potential prison time.

Yella Beezy Arrested On Weapons And Sexual Assault Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: