Even though Wendy Williams is still sidelined the show must go on. She recently released a statement and gave a much needed update regarding her health battle.

As spotted on Page Six the New Jersey native has finally broken her silence about her comeback via her Instagram account. “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” the statement began. “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready,” the 57-year-old continued. “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWBVIuUpMsH/

Wendy went to express her gratitude to her both her staff and fans for all the support. “I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back” she wrote. “Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

While she has been recuperating a mix of different celebrities have sat in for the media mogul including Sherri Shepherd, Michael Rapaport and Whitney Cummings. In recent Wendy news it was reported her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter has proposed to his love interest Sharina Hudson.

Wendy Williams Gives Fans An Update Regarding Her Ongoing Health Issues was originally published on hiphopwired.com

