It feels like the last time we heard from Ed Sheeran he was playing a guitar in the forest and was lucky enough to avoid the vengeance of one Arya Starks in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Since then he’s still been making good music back in modern times and now the UK artist is back on the charts with his latest album, = (Equals), and has come to the States to promote his fifth successful studio project. Sitting down with Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, Ed gets into many different aspects of his life thus far including dealing with COVID-19, quitting some destructive habits, and getting hate in his hometown due to his success.

Here are the 9 things we learned from Ed Sheeran on The Breakfast Club.

Like millions of people around the world, Ed Sheeran got infected with Covid-19, but his 14-month-old daughter caught it worse as she tested positive twice. Interestingly enough he didn’t get it again even though she had it. Them antibodies really be something sometimes.

Ed says he stopped drinking and cut down on smoking cigarettes and picked up on the habit of working out to make himself feel better. He does acknowledge that he treats himself to a loosie here and there but only occasionally. He still won’t commit to playing the guitar shirtless though.

Though he said he once thought he might’ve been gay as a kid, Ed clarifies that when he was a kid he was into stuff that other boys would give him sh*t for and was stereotyped as gay.

Ed reveals that the guy he’s talking about in “Visiting Hours” made him a bronze statue of himself at Ed’s joke of a request. Ed repaid the favor with a bronze statue of himself as well. Unfortunately the man passed away and Ed says he would pour himself and the statue a drink and talk to him. That’s deep.

While he’s one of the music game’s biggest names, Ed reveals that he only wanted to play small theaters in the UK and never expected to become an international star. Still, he feels that people from his home country are a bit tired of him and are ready to hear less from him. He even feels that artists from the UK move to the US because of the backlash they get back home.

Ed reveals that a big England artist once came up to him at the Brit Awards and said “I think your music’s terrible but if you work with me we can make good music.” Ed had just won an award and was next to his dad by the way. Though Ed said he doesn’t hold grudges, he said he isn’t interesting in doing anything with this fool.

The UK artist says he’s written songs for other artists including the likes of Justin Bieber and currently has a hit with BTS in “Permission To Dance” as it’s number 1 on the Billboard Charts. He says that Rihanna is the bench mark and would love to write for her. He has submitted work for her but it just didn’t work out for him. He’s even submitted songs to Beyoncé but struck out there as well.

Ed reveals that he and his wife had been trying to conceive for a while and even went to doctors to see what could be done to help. After a doctor told him to check in after his trip to Antarctica to get the process started, Ed got his wife pregnant while in Antarctica.

As for his upcoming albums, Ed is sticking to the mathematical symbols as his next album title and a few more symbols in the chamber as well. He is pondering doing nine albums with the 10th being released on the day he passes away with the songs being made over his lifetime. Well, that’s creative and lowkey morbid, that’s for sure.

