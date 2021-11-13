Travis Scott & Reps Issue New Statement On Astroworld Fest, 9th Victim Dies

The aftermath of the tragic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival last week has led to the ninth person who suffered injuries in the crowd dying, and the rapper and his team issuing a new statement of support for the families.

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year old student at Texas A&M University, died on Thursday night (November 11th) as a result of injuries she sustained during the crowd surge at the concert event. She was separated from her sister and cousin who also attended the festival with her, and was pronounced brain dead after reportedly suffering several heart attacks and even being dropped on her head while being rushed out by first responders as reported by TMZ. An attorney representing Shahani’s family broke the news to the press, stating that they want justice for her and her family.

The news comes as Scott and his team issued a new statement addressing the tragedy that left numerous people injured, leading to the cancellation of the rest of the festival. In it, condolences to the families of those affected were offered as well as the openness to work and communicate directly with them to ascertain what support they need:

“Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons. He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected. To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address where we will have a team on hand to assist. AW21information@gmail.com.”

Currently, there have been at least 30 lawsuits that have been filed against Scott as well as organizer Live Nation and Drake among others, with attorney Ben Crump representing the family of 9-year old Ezra Blount who was severely injured and hospitalized at the event as one prominent case.

