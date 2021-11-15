Rico Nasty Jumps Into Crowd After Getting A Bottle Thrown At Her

Rico Nasty ain’t the one, b.

Last week, a video surfaced of Ms. Nasty getting booed while opening up for Playboi Carti on his King Vamp Tour, and while social media immediately came to her defense, it doesn’t seem to have changed much as far as crowd response goes. Over the weekend, another video surfaced of Nasty not only getting a bottle thrown at her from an unruly crowd, but also showing the “Smack A B*tch” rapper jumping into the crowd to catch some wreck regarding the disrespectful fan.

The video starts off with Nasty already yelling out “Who b*tch… who was it?!” as the bottle had already been thrown at her. With a group of people seemingly backing away and pointing out someone in the crowd, Rico says “Where they going?! Somebody gonna get these – ” before putting the mic down and jumping into the crowd with one of her stage partners following her into the horde.

No word on whether or not she was able to put hands on the bottle thrower, but from the look of things, Nasty is tired of the blatant disrespect she’s been getting on the King Vamp Tour and she’s ready to unload some of that frustration on someone at this point.

Watch y’all back if y’all come for Rico Nasty, y’all. She’ll smack a b*tch.

