The aftermath behind the tragic events from the Astroworld festival continues. Lawyers have stated that anyone who is accepting refunds will essentially be waiving their rights to seek damages.

As spotted on Hype Beast, anyone who went to Astroworld needs to read the fine print for anything related to the show. West Coast Trial Lawyers president and co-founder Neama Rahmani gave an expert opinion on the matter.

“Courts generally uphold those types of waivers,” Rahmani explained to Insider. “The classic case is arbitration agreements. Everyone kind of scrolls through. No one reads the fine print, and guess what, you’ve waived your right to a jury trial, waived your right to file a lawsuit, to demand arbitration.”

John Jay College of Criminal Justice adjunct assistant professor Dmitriy Shakhnevich views the refund situation differently.

“If after an event that is traumatizing and that is difficult to overcome, you give somebody a refund for a ticket and sneak in some language in there, at the very least, that can be challenged in court in good faith,” Shakhnevich said.

Last week it was announced that ScoreMore, along with Live Nation, would be issuing refunds to all ticket holders.

“We wanted to provide an update on the steps that Scoremore, Live Nation and the Astroworld Fest team have been taking,” the brand wrote on Twitter. “Throughout the weekend, we have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answers they are looking for.”

It is still unclear if the refund process will be automatic or attendees will have to request it. Currently, there are 30 lawsuits filed against the event organizers.

—

Photo: Getty

Astroworld Attendees Might Waive Their Rights To Sue If They Accept Refunds was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: