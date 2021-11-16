DaniLeigh Charged For Assaulting Her Baby Daddy DaBaby

Days after DaBaby live-streamed his drama with his baby mama, DaniLeigh, TMZ is reporting that the mother of DaBaby’s, well, baby, has just been hit with assault charges as they claim she put hands on the uncanceled rapper.

According to the report, Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD claims that DaniLeigh assaulted DaBaby on Sunday (November 14) and then again on Monday (November 15). Though police responded to DaBaby’s initial call of a domestic abuse situation on Sunday, the police left without making an arrest. Unfortunately for DaniLeigh, things didn’t exactly work out for her the same the following day when she allegedly put hands on DaBaby a second time possibly thinking the police would give her a pass once again.

“That changed though when they went back to the house on Monday around 9:30 AM, responding to DaBaby’s second claim of domestic abuse. This time, cops say their investigation found enough evidence to cite her for 2 misdemeanor assaults — one for Monday and Sunday’s alleged incidents,” reports TMZ.

While many were curious as to why DaBaby all of a sudden began live-streaming his issues with DaniLeigh on Sunday, police feel that she had already assaulted him at that point and the North Carolina artist was taking to social media to keep her from furthering putting hands on him.

DaniLeigh meanwhile has just taken to the friendly skies as she posted a picture of the inside of a commercial jet on her IG story with a caption that read “I LEFT AND ME AND MY BABY SAFE… THANK Y’ALL FOR THE SUPPORT.”

Should be interesting to see how this plays out and who ends up with custody of the child when it’s all said and done.

