Nike Postpones Travis Scott Air Max 1 Release In Light Of Astroworld Tragedy

The sneaker community will have to wait for what supposed to be the most hyped shoe of the season. Nike has decided to postpone the release of Travis Scott’s Air Max 1.

As spotted on TMZ the global sportswear company has announced that the “Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack” is officially on ice. Earlier this week the SNKRS app released a statement detailing their decision. “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said on Monday, November 15. The kicks in question are the “Saturn Gold” and “Baroque Brown” pairs, both feature earth tone colorways, an ACG inspired lacing system and and Scott’s backward swoosh.

While the general resell community is probably upset at the delay a lot of the general public has started to turn on the “Highest in the Room” rapper. In the recent weeks several of his fans have tossed or destroyed their Travis items including some very pricey sneakers. This is an obvious turn as his feet pieces with Nike have been some of the most sought after pairs in recent history with his Air Jordan 1 going upwards to $1,500 dollars on resell sites.

In recent Travis Scott news Live Nation announced that they would be issuing refunds to all attendees. Some legal experts contend that if ticket holders do accept the refund they would be waiving the right to sue for damages.

