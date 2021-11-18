‘W Magazine’ Apparently Scrambling To Stop Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Cover

Brands continue to back away from Travis Scott. W Magazine is reportedly trying to pull a cover that features the rapper and Kylie Jenner.

As spotted on Madam Noire the fashion media outlet is apparently scrambling to pull their December issue that features the celebrity power couple. The New York Post spoke to a source who says they are close to the matter. “W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” the source says. “In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least.”

If this yarn is indeed true this marks yet another company and or partner who has decided to fall back from anything associated to the “Sicko Mode” MC. Earlier this week Nike announced that they would be postponing the release of his Cactus Jack Air Force 1 sneaker. “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” a statement read on the SNKRS app.

Currently there are 10 deaths stemming from Astroworld and naturally the lawsuits keep piling up. Travis has been silent since expressing his remorse the day after the tragedy.

