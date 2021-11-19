Florida Prison Guards Openly Identifying As White Supremacist Intimidate Black Colleagues And Those Incarcerated

While the nation grapples with the not-guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, examples of abuses of power within the so-called justice system continue to be brought to light. A new investigative report from the Associated Press documents Florida’s lackluster response to the provocation of white supremacists within the corrections ranks.

According to the Associated Press, the state has rarely investigated the allegations. Two incidents documented by Jamaal Reynolds, who is incarcerated, were not investigated by the Inspector General. Reynolds included identifiable information, including the names of guards involved.

“If you notice, these two incidents were people of color. They (the guards) let it be known they are white supremacist,” Reynolds wrote. “The Black officers and white officers don’t even mingle with each other. Every day they create a hostile environment trying to provoke us so they can have a reason to put their hands on us.”

The report also quoted a white officer who has been a whistleblower and punished for raising the alarm against abuses of power within the ranks. (Read the full report here).

The presence of white supremacists within law enforcement has been well documented. Tolerating racists within the ranks along with deputizing white vigilantes has been a practice long overlooked. Last summer, the Brennan Center posted an overview of the presence of racists within law enforcement positions.

Citing a 2017 FBI report, the Brennan Center highlighted the ways explicit racism influences law enforcement.

The harms that armed law enforcement officers affiliated with violent white supremacist and anti-government militia groups can inflict on American society could hardly be overstated. Yet despite the FBI’s acknowledgment of the links between law enforcement and these suspected terrorist groups, the Justice Department has no national strategy designed to identify white supremacist police officers or to protect the safety and civil rights of the communities they patrol. (Read the full report here).

Systemic issues like white supremacists within the prison system are how racism permeates through the legal system. As activist Bree Newsome Bass recently noted, the profoundly ingrained presence prohibits reforming the system.

“Again, we can’t reform this,” Newsome Bass tweeted. “It’s a direct outgrowth of the slave plantation system.”

“Leaving officers tainted by racist behavior in a job with immense discretion to take a person’s life and liberty requires a detailed supervision plan to mitigate the potential threats they pose to the communities they police, implemented with sufficient transparency to restore public trust,” the Brennan Center report read.

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared 16 photos Launch gallery Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared 1. Juwan Deering Juwan Deering is hugging his daughter after serving 15 years in prison. Hear from him at noon. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/BgnpPbJxYo — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryWDIVLocal4) September 30, 2021 1 of 16 1 of 16 2. Herbert Alford A Michigan man who spent nearly five years in custody is suing Hertz for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder. https://t.co/kZaI5tdOv4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2021 2 of 16 2 of 16 3. Walter Forbes “I don’t hold contempt for the people who lied to convict me ... The reason is selfish: I wasn’t going to allow them to destroy me," said Walter Forbes, freed and exonerated last week after 37 years with the help of @UofMInnocence. https://t.co/WfanIitchU — The Innocence Project (@innocence) December 14, 2020 3 of 16 3 of 16 4. Termaine Joseph Hicks An innocent Philadelphia man has been freed after spending 19 years in prison because two police officers wrongly claimed he’d raped a woman and then shot at them, when he’d in fact saved her from a different man .Attorneys for Termaine Joseph Hicks claim cops made up the story . pic.twitter.com/FJp5DQUMoQ — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) December 18, 2020 4 of 16 4 of 16 5. Clifford Williams, Nathan Myers After a combined 86 years incarcerated for a crime they did not commit, Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were exonerated and released last week! Mr. Myers was 18 when he was arrested and is now 61. Mr. Williams was 33 and is now 76. https://t.co/EH2qPCspEj — Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) April 5, 2019 5 of 16 5 of 16 6. Calvin Bright Source:WUSA9 6 of 16 Source:WUSA9 6 of 16 7. Kevin Baker, Sean Washington Kevin Baker and Sean Washington received life terms in 1996 that were overturned on appeal in December https://t.co/MSWoxkwPzi — Courier-Post (@cpsj) February 4, 2020 7 of 16 7 of 16 8. Theophalis Wilson Theophalis Wilson was 17-years-old when he was falsely accused of a triple murder in Philadelphia and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 28 years later, he finally has his freedom. He spoke with @KeithJones https://t.co/mVDISp68hy pic.twitter.com/RQ2pEdZBfM — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 22, 2020 8 of 16 8 of 16 9. Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart And they are out: Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart walk out of the Baltimore city courthouse after 36 yrs for a crime they didn’t do: pic.twitter.com/5UDGWMZmOB — Tom Jackman (@TomJackmanWP) November 25, 2019 9 of 16 9 of 16 10. Deandre Charles @KathyFndzRundle: DNA evidence, sketch and phone records linked Deandre Charles to rabbi's murder pic.twitter.com/td66jNFspF — Natalia Zea (@nataliazea4) December 9, 2015 10 of 16 10 of 16 11. Exonerated Five - Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise Central Park Five prosecutor resigns from Columbia Law School over miniseries fallout https://t.co/eWE3Z8mtGI pic.twitter.com/h3ndyWq7us — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2019 11 of 16 11 of 16 12. Anthony Ray Hinton Name: Anthony Ray Hinton, who was on Alabama’s Death Row for nearly 30 years for a murder he didn’t commit. In 2018, he wrote about his experience in the NYT bestseller, The Sun Does Shine.



Occupation: Works in community education with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery pic.twitter.com/EwiaJueimb — City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) October 4, 2019 12 of 16 12 of 16 13. Lamar Johnson Lamar Johnson's mother on his release for murder he didn't commit; "Thank God, I knew he was innocent" #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/BJUcaQNKYO — John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) September 19, 2017 13 of 16 13 of 16 14. Wilbert Jones Louisiana man freed from prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. Wilbert Jones was arrested in 1971 at the age of 19 and convicted of rape in 1974. A judge overturned his conviction weeks ago. He still had to pay $2,000 bail before becoming a free man today. pic.twitter.com/LYV4gbTPOf — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 15, 2017 14 of 16 14 of 16 15. Xavier Davis Source:Courtesy of Xavier Davis 15 of 16 Source:Courtesy of Xavier Davis 15 of 16 16. Huwe Burton 2,372nd Exon: Huwe Burton was convicted in 1991 for stabbing his mother to death when he was 16. He was exonerated on Jan 24th after an investigation showed that his confession was coerced and that his mother's real killer was likely a downstairs neighbor. https://t.co/TM3f76moQ5 pic.twitter.com/rsU1NlPr2y — Exoneration Registry (@exonerationlist) February 4, 2019 16 of 16 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared UPDATED: 1:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 17, 2021 -- It is a story that mirrors that of far too many Black men: being convicted for crimes they never actually committed. What seemingly happens at a far lower rate is their exonerations. But that trend has picked up in recent months, including on Wednesday when the Manhattan District Attorney's Office moved to formally exonerate two of the men convicted in the assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X. MORE: New Evidence Regarding Malcolm X’s Assassination Names NYPD, FBI As Co-Conspirators Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam, formerly known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, respectively, are expected to be cleared for the 1965 murder following a nearly two-year investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, according to a report from the New York Times, which broke the news on Wednesday. [caption id="attachment_4249519" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Norman 3X Butler, far right, is pictured at the Bathgate Ave. police station in Bronx, New York, on Jan. 7, 1965. | Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty[/caption] The DA's investigation uncovered evidence that "prosecutors and two of the nation’s premier law enforcement agencies — the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York Police Department — had withheld key evidence that, had it been turned over, would likely have led to the men’s acquittal," the Times reported. [caption id="attachment_4249520" align="alignnone" width="1010"] Thomas 15X Johnson, center, arrives March 3, 1965, at a police station to be booked on a charge of homicide for the assassination of Malcolm X. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] The move to exonerate the two men came months after new evidence in Malcolm X's assassination that implicated both the FBI and the NYPD. Malcolm X's daughters held a press conference back in February to release a deathbed confession letter from Ray Wood, who worked as an undercover police officer at the time of the assassination on Feb. 21, 1965. Wood admitted in the letter to abetting the FBI and NYPD in assassinating Malcolm X. The letter was written in January of 2011. Woods' allegations echo theories raised in the 2020 Netflix documentary, “Who Killed Malcolm X?” which prompted the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to review the case with the possibility to reopen it if leads proved sufficient. The docu-series followed Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, an activist and self-trained investigator who dedicated his life work to solving the civil rights icon’s murder. In the documentary, Muhammad interviews several important figures involved in the investigation, explores different conspiracy theories including possible federal and state law enforcement involvement. Muhammad also attempts to explore an accusation that Malcolm X’s alleged killer was a Newark community leader who worshipped at a local Mosque. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office did not say who was actually responsible for Malcolm X's assassination, for which three men were jailed. Talmadge Hayer – later known as Mujahid Abdul Halim – admitted he took part in the murder, while Aziz and Islam maintained their innocence. Aziz was released on parole in 1985; Islam was released in 1987 but died in 2009; Halim was released in 2010. The list of Black men, women and teens who have faced wrongful convictions from prosecutors after being unjustly arrested and accused by corrupt police officers is far too long. See below for more. Continue reading Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

