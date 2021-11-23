As the Hip-Hop world and Memphis continues to process the shocking murder of Young Dolph, his loved ones have slowly broken their silence on the matter. Now his day one, Key Glock, has become the latest to open up about the sad event as it seems many have been reaching out to him about the matter.

Taking to his IG stories to vent his frustration with people checking in on him, Glock bluntly stated “STOP asking me if I’m ok. Knowing damn well I ain’t.”

Following the murder of Young Dolph, Key Glock had deactivated his IG account as he’d naturally need to be alone and keep off social media with the craziness that followed the tragic news. Being Young Dolph’s cousin by marriage, Key Glock and YD have previously collaborated on a few projects, Dum and Dummer back in 2019 and Dum and Dummer 2 which dropped this past March. Both projects were well received by fans and critics alike.

Last Wednesday (November 17), Young Dolph was shot and killed while picking up some cookies at a bakery in his hometown of Memphis, TN. He was on his way to a Thanksgiving turkey drive at a mall that he and his team had put together for the community where he had invested so much of his money in. Though the gunmen have yet to be found, police have found the getaway car used in the shooting, so there’s a chance that they have some sort of lead in the case though no announcements have been made about possible suspects.

Social media users definitely have their own theories on who might’ve been behind the killing, but that’s not on us to throw around those kind of allegations.

Young Dolph was 36-years-young. Rest In Power, King.

Key Glock Breaks Silence On Young Dolph’s Murder was originally published on hiphopwired.com

