Fetty Wap is finally back on stage. He recently performed his first live show since being booked for his alleged role in a drug ring.

As spotted on Page Six the New Jersey rapper is back to bringing his music to life for his fans. Last week the “679” MC performed at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 21. As a surprise guest during DJ Spin King’s set, the Paterson native did a medley of his hits and all signs pointed to a warm reception from the crowd in attendance.

After the show he joined Spin King in a interview with Nyla Simone. “I really feel the highlight was Fetty,” SpinKing said. “Fetty went crazy. It’s Jersey and he got a lot of love.” Fetty then appeared to express his gratitude. “I felt the love, man,” Fetty stated. “It felt real good to be here. It felt good to be onstage. It feel good to just be Wap”.

The man born Willie Junior Maxwell II was arrested on October 29 prior to performer at the New York City edition of the Rolling Loud Festival. He is charged with being a “kilogram-level” dealer in a drug ring that allegedly trafficked about 100 kilos of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. Fetty Wap was released on a $500,000 bond on November 5, 2021. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Back At It: Fetty Wap Performs Live For The First Time Since Arrest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

