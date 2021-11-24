Peep The First Teaser To The Reboot To ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’

A while ago it was reported that a brand new iteration of the classic comedy series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and now we have our first teaser trailer for the re-imagined 90’s show dubbed Bel-Air.

Centered around Morgan Cooper’s popular fan film that re-envisions the original series as a drama, the teaser trailer finds the show’s star Jabari Banks (Will Smith’s replacement) swimming underwater in a fresh pair of Air Jordan 4 “Lightning”‘s before reaching for a crown and sitting on a throne a la Aquaman. Debuting on Peacock in 2022, Bel-Air is the re-imagined vision of Morgan Cooper who dropped his own trailer for the show on YouTube back in 2019. Not too long after that Will Smith caught wind of the clip and had no problem linking up with Cooper and shopping the show before landing a two season deal with Peacock in 2020.

Morgan Cooper will directs and serve as co-writer and executive producer while T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson will be on as Executive Producers and Co-Showrunners. According to Deadline the new show will be set in modern day society but will remain true to the 90’s sitcom that holds a place near and dear in the hearts of millions.

“We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy,” the duo said.”

We can’t wait for this one.

Naturally the show will pay homage and throw a few nods to the original series but in what capacity we have no clue. Should be fun to see though.

Check out the teaser for Bel-Air below and peep the original clip that started it all too. Bel-Air premiers on Peacock in 2022.

