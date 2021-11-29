As the shocking news of Virgil Abloh’s passing reverberated throughout the Hip-Hop world yesterday (Nov. 28); peers, fans, and admirers took to social media to pay homage. Kanye West too decided to pay his respects to his close friend by dedicating his Sunday Service to the beloved and revered fashion designer.

Taking to IG to announce the last minute livestream event, Kanye West enlisted his Sunday Service choir to hold a memorial in honor of Virgil Abloh which included a moving and heartfelt take on Adele’s latest smash hit, “Easy On Me.”

That was amazing, yet, painful. After the memorial stream came to an end, a message honoring the late fashion genius was displayed reading “IN LOVING MEMORY OF VIRGIL ABLOH THE CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DONDA.”

Yesterday afternoon it was announced that Virgil Abloh had passed away after privately battling a rare cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, for the past two years. The news hit the culture like a meteor and many are still in disbelief as we were when news that Chadwick Boseman had suddenly passed away last year.

When the news was announced everything Virgil related skyrocketed in price as his Off-White Nikes and Jordans went from a few hundred dollars on the resell market to a few thousand as they’ve gone from grails to straight collector’s items. The sneaker game won’t be the same without him.

Rest In Power, King. Thank you for the contributions you’ve blessed us with over the years.

Kanye West Dedicates Sunday Service To Virgil Abloh was originally published on hiphopwired.com

