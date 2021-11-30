Sneaker reselling is big business these days and eBay is looking to not only cash in on the movement, but is also spending a pretty penny to ensure that sellers and buyers get their money’s worth whenever making a transaction on the secondary market.

According to The Verge, eBay just bout out Sneaker Con’s sneaker authentication service to give buyers some peace of mind whenever they put down big paper to copp hard to come by kicks that SNKRS and other footwear apps wouldn’t bless heads with. Last October eBay announced their new sneaker authentication system for any pair of sneakers purchased for more than $100. Collectors and hypebeasts rejoiced at the news as many a sneaker aficionado had at one point or another been jerked by sellers flipping bootlegs and b-grades on the auction website.

Since they began their authentication system more than 1.55 million pairs of sneakers have been authenticated and it’s only going to get more hectic as more heads begin to sell their grails for hundreds and thousands of dollars in profits.

“The response to our authentication offering has been overwhelming, and this acquisition allows us to continue to transform eBay and bring a higher level of trust and confidence to every transaction,” said Jordan Sweetnam, the SVP and general manager of eBay North America.”

Does this mean that heads will get their sneakers quicker? The sneaker authentication process usually means an extra week or so of waiting for you to get your kicks in the mail (a small price to pay for peace of mind), but regardless we’re just glad that eBay is taking measures to ensure that everyone buying sneakers on their site will get official-tissue for the paper they’re spending to look fly.

Just please, don’t wear those eBay authentication tags on your kicks like them fools wearing those StockX joints on their Jordans. That’s not the move, b.

eBay Buys Sneaker Con Authentication Service To Make Sure Your Kicks Ain’t Bandooloo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

