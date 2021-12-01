Clarence Avant’s Wife, Jacqueline Avant, Shot and Killed In Home Invasion

Tragedy has struck the home of legendary music executive Clarence Avant. The Black Godfather’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the Avant’s home in Trousdale Estates, near Beverly Hills, around 2:30 am (Dec. 1).

According to TMZ, Beverly Hills PD received a call about a home invasion and someone had been shot. But Jackie Avant had already been rushed to a hospital by the time the cops arrived on the scene. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead.

According to NBC Los Angeles, homicide detectives are at the scene. Reportedly there was security in the home. The shooter shot at security and Mrs. Avant. Clarence Avant, who was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was also in the home but he was not hurt.

Jacqueline Avant was 81 years old and the couple has been married since 1967 and have two daughters. Rest in peace.

This story is developing.

