Roddy Ricch Officially Announces New Album ‘LIVE LIFE FAST’

Roddy Ricch is back. The Compton rapper announced he’s dropping his proper sophomore album, LIVE LIFE FAST, in a couple of weeks.

LIVE LIFE FAST will be in stores and and on the usual streaming services on Friday, December 17. Roddy dropped a new video for his latest single, “Late At Night,” off the forthcoming album. The visual was co-directed by Roddy and Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X, and also happens to feature Karrueche Tran.

Ricch is one of the game’s most revered new rappers, winning Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year for his smash hit “The Box,” from his 2019 debut Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards. That goes along with BET Awards, Grammy nominations and a host of other accolades, and a 2X platinum debut album.

Watch the video for “Late At Night” below.

