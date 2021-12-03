Money moves seem to come to Cardi B rather easily. She has announced she is the first ever Creative Director at Playboy Magazine.

As spotted on Blavity the Bronx bombshell has secured a corporate gig with one of the most iconic publications in history. On Thursday, December 2 she took to Instagram to make the official reveal. Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it’s ME!!! Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We’re going to have soooooo much fun” she wrote.

Playboy also detailed their enthusiasm via a formal statement. “Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy. Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand,” said Ben Kohn, chief executive officer of PLBY Group.

Bardi will reportedly “provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more”. While the speculation is that CENTERFOLD will try to compete with OnlyFans it is not clear what the direction will be for the forthcoming platform or whether the content will be adult only.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Bardi Bunny: Cardi B Appointed Creative Director At ‘Playboy’ Magazine was originally published on hiphopwired.com

