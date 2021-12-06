Charlie Cox To Return As ‘Daredevil’ According To Marvel Studios President

With rumors that Charlie Cox will be returning as Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker’s lawyer, Marvel Studios shot caller, Kevin Fiege has confirmed that should Daredevil appear in the MCU, it will be Charlie Cox reprising his role as the man with no fear.

In a recent interview with Cinemablend, the President of Marvel Studios revealed that should Daredevil make his long-awaited MCU appearance the role would go to non-other than the man who started it all on the fan favorite Netflix series, Daredevil saying, “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Well, word is he’ll make his first appearance in the next Spidey flick, but that’s just rumors at this point.

It’s been a few years since Netflix canceled all their Marvel related shows such as Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones and unfortunately for fans of the shows there was a clause that prohibited Marvel from using those characters on MCU related projects for two years. Now that Marvel Studios is cleared to do what they want with those characters and the actors that portrayed them, it seems like Daredevil will be the first one out the gate though whether it will be a Disney+ series or a feature film remains to be seen.

While we’d love to see Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) finally become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we can definitely do without Iron Fist (Finn Jones) as his series was all kinds of struggle and ruined The Defenders series to no end.

Rumors have already begun about Luke Cage appearing in Captain America 4 and Jessica Jones meeting She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney+ series to the green behemoth, but whether or not those pan out remain to be seen. One thing we do know is that Marvel rarely if ever fails to impress us, so there’s always hope when it comes to the MCU. Same can’t be said about the DCEU. Just sayin.’

Are y’all excited about the pending return of Daredevil? Let us know in the comments section below.

